Technological Advances Push the Boundaries of Digital Payment Options

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment methods have changed drastically, as consumers are now exposed to new digital alternatives to cash. As advanced technologies are now widely accessible to billions of people and businesses, many consumers have adapted to the evolution of technology and have adopted digital payment solutions in order to pay for their purchases or to send monetary funds between one another. And, most payment solution providers offer a variety of features which include new currencies, mobile payment apps, HTML payment buttons, and even security technology. Real-time payment is a type of digital payment solution that allows for the quick transfer of funds through a secured payment gateway. The technological infrastructure real-time payments are built on allows for immediate transfers between a consumer and a vendor. Moreover, the technology also allows vendors and businesses to issue disbursements and refunds at a much faster rate. Additionally, real-time payment solutions are now being widely adopted by various industries such as large e-commerce retailers, internet businesses, information technology companies, and the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry. XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL),

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)

According to data presented by Finaria.it, the global digital payments industry is expected to hit a value of USD 6.6 Trillion in 2021, a 40% increase in two years. The research claims that large players like Amazon, PayPal, Apple, and Facebook are continually investing significant amounts of money into online and mobile payment solutions. Additionally, the ongoing development from separate online shops towards integrated online shopping ecosystems has created space for new business models and opportunities for digital payment methods. Mobile POS payments are expected to contribute 37% or almost USD 2.5 Trillion to the digital payments value in 2021. However, the following years are set to witness impressive growth in the mobile payments segment, with transaction value surging by 90% to USD 4.6 Trillion by 2025.

XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF) announced earlier this week that, "it went live following integration of the XTM Fintech Platform to the DELIVER Plus Point-of-Sale System.

DELIVER Plus is currently installed in pizza and other QSR restaurants in the USA and Canada. The DELIVER Plus team is organized around pizza POS and Pizza Hut specific markets.

With cash declining at a record pace in food delivery and quick serve restaurant (QSR) environments, now more than ever, workers need instant access to their pay. XTM's Today Card and mobile wallet is now fully integrated to the DELIVER Plus POS system.

Daily deposits to drivers' Today mobile wallet, paired with XTM's mobile app gives drivers access to their earnings daily. Earnings can be used in-store, online, at ATMs, to pay bills, send Interac eTransfers and more.

XTM completed the full integration with the DELIVER Plus POS software via its suite of published APIs. The integration makes use of restful API calls, allowing for the creation of account administrators, card holders and card management directly from the DELIVER Plus platform. DELIVER Plus users are not required to do any lifting in order to completely manage and move money to the Today program users. The XTM APIs are publicly available at https://apidocs.mytodaycard.com.

'The Today Solution effectively eliminates cash from each store's payout process,' said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. 'Despite systemic dine-in restaurant closures in many areas due to COVID-19, XTM's food delivery business is doing a brisk business with many people opting to order-in a delicious Pizza pie for family nights.'

'We were looking for a partner in the gratuity and earnings payout space', said Kevin Keegan, President, DELIVER Plus. 'XTM turned out to be the right partner. Their engineering team worked competently and efficiently with our team. Our restaurants needed a quick and easy solution and the XTM team was able to deliver.'"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring xtm, inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teicMjo6ZYY

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported back in November that it is partnering with Even, the responsible on-demand pay platform, as part of its continued commitment to improve the financial health of its workforce. All PayPal employees in the U.S. can now use Even to get paid early, automatically budget and grow their savings, and have full visibility into their earnings through an easy-to-use mobile app. "Over the past year, we've made significant investments to strengthen the financial health of our workforce," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal. "We've made substantial progress to increase the net disposable income of all our employees, and our work with Even will help drive further improvements. Together, we'll help employees safely navigate cash flow challenges, stay on budget, build financial resilience and reach long-term savings goals."

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) announced on its blogpost a new spin on the buy-and-bill process. Buy-and-bill processes allow a provider to purchase, store, and administer a drug or therapy to a patient. The provider then submits a claim for reimbursement to a third-party payer, such as an insurance company. The process is called buy-and-bill because the medical claim is submitted after the provider has purchased and administered the drug. The process can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, there's a solution. Paysign offers a variety of programs designed to mitigate the hassle and risk associated with traditional buy-and-bill programs. These solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of specialty and retail pharmacies, hub services providers, and clinically based therapies, as well as the healthcare providers who prescribe and administer them.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) announced back in December an agreement to acquire eNett, a leading provider of B2B payments solutions, and Optal, a company that specializes in optimizing B2B transactions. WEX paid total consideration of approximately $577.5 million, funded from cash on hand. Though visibility remains limited due to COVID-19, WEX expects the impact of the acquisition on adjusted net income will be immaterial through calendar year 2021. In conjunction with this acquisition, WEX is expanding the leadership team within the B2B payments-focused Travel and Corporate Solutions segment. Anthony Hynes, former Managing Director and CEO of eNett International, will be President of the Travel division, responsible for customers in the travel marketplace. Jay Dearborn will remain President of Corporate Payments, responsible for WEX's B2B payments products targeted at financial institutions, technology companies and corporate customers. Both Jay and Anthony will report directly to CEO Melissa Smith.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) reported last year an update to the Regions Mobile App for both iOS and Android devices. The update features a modern design with improved functionality to support more than 1.85 million customers who bank on the go using the app. But the update also comes at a time when more and more customers are turning to digital and alternative methods to manage their finances. "The Regions Mobile App update represents hundreds of hours of research and testing to make sure that we provide a clean, modern look with improved navigation and usability improvements that make the most common activities - transferring money, card services, and deposits - easier and more convenient," said Andy Hernandez, Regions Chief Digital Officer. "The update comes at an important time, as we've seen significant increases in both people using the app and in how they're using it since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia



Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz



Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz



Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For xtm, inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:



info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com