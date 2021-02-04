Customer engagement company Airship today unveiled its real-time, bi-directional integration with Adobe Experience Platform. The pre-built integration enables marketers to easily enrich customer profiles in Adobe Experience Platform in real-time with Airship's mobile behavioral data, as well as ingest Adobe's profile attributes and instant segment updates for more personalized experiences across Airship's mobile and cross-channel journeys driving higher conversion rates and more valuable customer relationships.

Hear one leading hospitality and entertainment company's journey to unify and utilize data to enhance guest experiences across channels, brands, properties and lines of business (recorded at Airship's Elevate 2020 in December).

Airship's real-time and bi-directional integration with Adobe Experience Platform extends the data management power of Adobe into Airship's Customer Engagement Platform. Marketers and Customer Experience Lines of Business can easily enhance personalization and move customers in or out of key Airship Journeys in real-time, using real-time customer profiles and audience segments from Adobe Experience Platform for more relevant and responsive messaging. The integration also enriches existing Adobe customer datasets with rich mobile behavioral data, including custom events like abandoned carts and uninstalls, as well as churn predictions, providing marketers flexibility to take action across any of their businesses' systems. Marketers can also discover new growth opportunities and rich customer insights by merging Airship and Adobe data into visual out-of-the-box reports and dashboards in Adobe Analytics.

On February 23, at 8 a.m. PST, guest speaker Rusty Warner, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research, Inc., will join Travis Johnson, Product Manager, Partner Integrations, Airship, for a lively discussion on the shift to moments-based marketing and the six mission-critical functions of next-generation enterprise martech. Register to attend and learn more about Airship's latest Adobe integration, as well as some of the most powerful use cases that leading brands are implementing.

"The open, extensible and bi-directional approach Airship has long taken to martech integrations, is taking a giant step forward today with the availability of Airship's integration for Adobe Experience Platform," said Mike Herrick, SVP of Technology, Airship. "Today's marketers need to be free to both centralize and enrich customer data without sacrificing innovative capabilities to best act on it in real-time. We believe that brands we share in common with Adobe will find the integration to be a game-changer in how quickly they can use enterprise-wide data to create more relevant and engaging experiences that generate greater business value."

"We're pleased to offer a new mobile-centric integration between Airship and Adobe Experience Platform," said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs at Adobe. "As the importance of mobile grows, our joint customers will be able to stitch customer data together from across the enterprise to power richer and more relevant experiences anywhere in real time."

