Patient Engagement Solutions Market Worth $ 29.01 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.52% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The increased care from the government towards patients and personal medication, along with growing usage of phones in Healthcare and consultancy and a surge in the geriatric population have led to the selection of patient engagement solutions worldwide.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Patient Engagement Solutions Market" by Component (Hardware, Software, Standalone, Integrated, and Services), by End-user (Providers, Patients, Payers), by Application (Health Management, Home Health management, Social and behavioral management, and Financial Health Management), by Delivery Mode (On premise and Cloud based), by Therapeutic Use (Chronic Disease, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases, Obesity, Other chronic diseases, Women's Health, Fitness), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market was valued at USD 12.71 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 29.01 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.52 % from 2021 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1954

Browse in-depth TOC on "Patient Engagement Solutions Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview

The global patient engagement solutions market is predominantly driven by increased care from the government towards patients and personal medication, along with growing usage of phones in Healthcare and consultancy. Also, heightened stakeholder investment and rising partnerships between stakeholders has impacted the overall market. In addition, factors such as the increasing burden of chronic diseases and a surge in the geriatric population have led to the selection of patient engagement solutions worldwide. Moreover, In July 2019, a bipartisan group in Congress in the U.S. proposed new legislation that would designate a fund of USD 25 million in donations for local, state, and tribal governments to develop a Social Determinants Accelerator Plan with the aim to better tracking and coordinating patient outcomes. Such initiatives are expected to drive the demand for these services over the forecast period.

Besides, the implementation of government regulations and leads to improve patient-centric care is also anticipated to drive market growth. Governments across the globe are executing several regulations and initiatives to support the adoption of patient engagement solutions. The upsurge in the choice of cloud-based systems hospitals and clinics, improve in wearable health technology, and increasing technological advancements are expected to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years. Furthermore, the implementation of value-based programs appears in increased health outcomes, lower healthcare costs, and a higher level of patient comfort is also remaining to drive the market growth.

The major players in the market are Mckesson, Allscripts, IBM, Athenahealth, Orion Health, Cerner, Getwellnetwork, LincorSolutions, Yourcareuniverse, and Welvu

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market On the basis of Component, End-User, Application, Delivery Mode, Therapeutic Use, and Geography.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Component

Hardware



Software



Standalone



Integrated



Services

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by End-User

Providers



Patients



Payers

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Application

Health Management



Home Health management



Social and behavioral management



Financial Health Management

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Delivery Mode

On premise



Cloud based

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Therapeutic Use

Chronic Disease



Diabetes



Cardiovascular diseases



Obesity



Other chronic diseases



Women's Health



Fitness

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Nebuliser Market by Product (Pneumatic Nebulisers, Ultrasonic Nebulisers, and Mesh Nebulisers), by Application (COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Cryotherapy Market by Product (Cryosurgery Devices, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, Cryochambers & Cryosaunas), by Application (Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery, Health, and Beauty), by End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Cryotherapy Centers, Spas & Fitness Centers), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Epigenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments and Consumables, and Bioinformatics Tools), by Application (Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases), by Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Modification), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Telemedicine Market by Technology (Store and Forward, Real-Time), by Component (Product and Services), by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology), by Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Top 9 breast implant manufacturers, leading visionaries in cosmetic surgeries

Visualize Patient Engagement Solutions Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433205/Patient_Engagement_Solutions_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg