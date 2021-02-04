Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
Tradegate
04.02.21
12:10 Uhr
0,604 Euro
-0,024
-3,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6000,62215:25
0,6040,62415:20
ACCESSWIRE
04.02.2021 | 15:20
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Manganese Inc. Achieves 99% Manganese Extraction for U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Wenden Stockpile Project

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive manganese extraction results for the Company's Wenden Stockpile reclamation and advanced material processing bench-scale project, funded by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Following a series of bench-scale tests to determine optimal process conditions, leach tests using AMY's patented manganese process achieved up to 99% extraction of manganese.

American Manganese's most recent results are a positive initial step within the complete scope of the DLA project, aiming to provide a proof of concept for treating Wenden Stockpile material to efficiently produce electrolytic manganese metal (EMM). Additional bench-scale tests and reports will include unit operations for solid-liquid separation, tailings characterization, manganese carbonate precipitation, and EMM testing.

"I am extremely excited with the progression and optimization on our Wenden Stockpile project," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Our goal is to model for DLA the bench-scale project with consideration to a larger commercial advanced material processing facility at the Wenden Stockpile."

Bench-scale tests are used to define suitable unit operations and develop a commercially viable flow sheet that could potentially produce a strategic and domestic supply of EMM from the U.S. National Defense Stockpile in Wenden, Arizona, which consists of manganese ore mined in the 1950s and 1960s. With consideration to a future advanced material processing facility, bench-scale testing provides process flow sheet improvements that could potentially reduce equipment footprint requirements and operating costs.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

American Manganese Inc.
RecycLiCoTM

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627864/American-Manganese-Inc-Achieves-99-Manganese-Extraction-for-US-Defense-Logistics-Agency-Wenden-Stockpile-Project

AMERICAN MANGANESE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.