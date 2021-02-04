Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (OTCQB: BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2), a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993, is today's featured company video with Investmentpitch Media. Blue Sky is recommencing its reverse circulation drilling exploration program at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Argentina, a new uranium district controlled by Blue Sky and located in Rio Negro Province. The Ivana deposit is the cornerstone of the Project and the first part of the district for which both a Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment have been completed.

From the approximately 100 drill holes originally planned in 2 high-priority exploration target areas, Ivana Central and Ivana North, located 10 and 20 kilometres north of the Ivana Deposit, only 8 holes were completed before suspension occurred in early 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each target covers a large area of approximately 4 by 7 kilometres.

The drilling program was designed with a series of goals and the flexibility to modify the initial drilling plan and schedule based on results. Following this strategy, the program will proceed with a 1,500 metre initial phase for each target. A subsequent 1,500 metre drill program will be planned to follow-up the best results at both targets with more detailed drilling.

The Ivana Central and Ivana North targets are interpreted as being located along the same regional reduction-oxidation or REDOX front as the Ivana Deposit. Comparable REDOX fronts in other jurisdictions commonly host multiple deposits. The exploration programs previously completed at these targets included airborne and ground radiometric surveys, sediment and pit sampling, auger and core diamond drilling and induced polarization geophysical surveys. The compiled results indicate a positive geological environment, with high chargeability IP anomalies and uranium-vanadium mineralization observed, including 1.40% U 3 O 8 over 1.10 metres in pit samples.

The company is also proceeding with planning and permitting to advance the Ivana Este and Cuatro uranium targets to the drill stage. These uranium targets located 10 kilometres northeast and 32 kilometres southwest, respectively, of the Ivana deposit are also interpreted to be associated with the same regional REDOX front where the Ivana Deposit is located.

The sandstone-type mineralization is related to a braided fluvial system and indicates the potential for a district-size system. In the surficial-type deposits, mineralization coats loosely consolidated pebbles, and is amenable to leaching and simple upgrading. The Project includes several other target areas over a 145 km regional trend, at or near surface.

Further details on planned exploration, including geophysics and drilling at these targets, and on engineering and process test work programs for the Ivana Deposit or potential new discoveries will be provided in future updates.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BlueSkyUranium.com, contact Corporate Communications at 604-687-1828 or by email at info@BlueSkyUranium.com.

