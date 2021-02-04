Huntsville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTC PINK: AFPW) ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that the company is working with a group of Financial Consultants to bring the company to Fully Reporting.

The company would like to announce to its Shareholders that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Francisco B. Torres "Sierra Mar S.A. de C.V." owner of Bonifacio's Restaurants and Beach Club. This company also owns a Hotel in this very prestigious location in the Sea of Cortez. Sierra Mar also owns a Company that organizes "Tours" through this scenic region of the world doing business as "Torres Prado Company".

The Company intends to invest in an initial stage in Rocky Point "Las Perlas" Development, also we are planning to build a Hotel and a Restaurant. The Company also intends to invest in San Carlos, Sonora and will work hand in hand with Sierra Mar to achieve its goals.

The Company has spotted several retreats in order to work with AirBnB -NASDAQ:ABNB- and other Social Media sites such as Expedia.com, Travelocity.com, and others, that will propel sales and rentals for us. We have identified that serious money can be made at least with the right location and at the right price. The Company is heavily relying on Technology.

The company would also like to mention that we are bringing the entire set of Hydrogen Companies into Good Standing. This process has begun and our 100% owned Novofuel, Inc. is now in Good Standing.

The Company holds Patent Number 8,974,765 held by Novofuel, Inc., a wholly owned Subsidiary. This Patent is valid, and it has been proven to make the Hydrogen Production Process more efficient.

We will keep everyone informed as we make progress during our initial assessment to make an evaluation of the company's holdings on this set of prototypes and patents.

For a large period, the company invested in Hydrogen Technologies. We could be considered to be an Industry Pioneer and we hold a name that directly associates with "Hydrogen" within the Investment Community.

We are expecting to clarify this situation as we finalize an Audit to become Fully Reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We have filed a 10Q for the Third Quarter of 2016.

The company is also making an assessment on the companies that Control our Physical and Tangible Assets regarding Clean Energy, specifically related to Hydrogen. We recognize the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets and to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when FINRA has completed its review of the Company's application for the name change.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Developer with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

