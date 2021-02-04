The "Care Markets (with digital archive)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Care Markets delivers comprehensive, reliable and independent reporting on the full range of social care services being delivered across the UK.

The journal covers residential and nursing care, homecare, sheltered housing, extra care and assisted living for older people and adults with specialist care needs.

Always at the forefront of the news, Care Markets prides itself on its interviews with leading names in the sector and its in-depth features which provide invaluable insight and analysis.

Themed issues, guest writers and unique early access to the intelligence which feeds into the publisher's leading sector reports, make Care Markets the must-read publication covering the business of social care.

Unique access to the country's leading healthcare intelligence provider

As part of the publisher's portfolio, Care Markets' key sources and market intelligence make it first with the news, exploring the important issues and topics which affect the sector.

A unique feature of the publication, and our acute healthcare care sister title Healthcare Markets, is the access to healthcare intelligence contained within the publisher's proprietary database and consultancy teams. This allows the implications of each article to be assessed in the context of underlying trends and emerging market forces.

Subscription packages

In addition to the ten print editions delivered through the year, subscribers have access to our password protected news stream and a fully searchable online archive of stories dating back well over a decade. Our digital subscriptions also include use of Care Markets' online portal where you'll find PDF editions of each monthly issue available to download in advance of distribution of the print copy.

The publisher is the chosen provider of independent sector healthcare market data to the UK government's Office for National Statistics.

