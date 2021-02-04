Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of FluoGuide A/S on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (41/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that FluoGuide A/S, company registration number 39296438, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that FluoGuide A/S, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 24, 2021. The company has 10,530,026 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: FLUO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected number of shares to be listed in the Swedish 10,530,026 market: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061123312 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 215952 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 39296438 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health care ----------------- 2010 Health care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.