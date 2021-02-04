The 360-degree camera market is expected to grow by USD 1.63 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.

The declining price of 360-degree cameras is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as hardware and software limitations of 360-degree cameras will hamper the market growth.

360-degree Camera Market: Application Landscape

The launch of new products such as GoPro Max and Insta360 Evo and the availability of platforms such as YouTube and Facebook for filmmakers to showcase their work will boost the need for 360-degree cameras in filmmaking applications. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the events segment.

360-degree Camera Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest 360-degree camera market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing popularity of VR games, an increasing number of studios creating immersive 360-degree movies, and the launch of technologically advanced VR devices will significantly influence 360-degree camera market growth in this region. Over 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is an important market for 360-degree cameras in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

