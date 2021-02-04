Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

A copy of the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements together with the AGM proxy form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

These documents are also available on the website: www.aberforth.co.uk

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

End