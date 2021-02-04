Jonathan Mael Outlines 2021 Travel Projections

The global pandemic has had a profound impact on the travel and tourism industry. With decreased volume many airlines, hotels, and event venues are struggling, and the sector has suffered extensive losses and is facing a long road to recover. Cities such as Las Vegas and Tucson, which rely heavily on tourism, are facing economic uncertainty. However, Jonathan Mael believes that travel in 2021 will start to recover.

While travel and tourism in 2021 will continue to operate at lower-than-normal capacity, Jonathan Maelbelieves that local tourism will start to recover as eager travelers look for ways to escape, especially this summer. As the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to decrease nationwide, many individuals will be looking for a change of scenery.

Increased Local Travel

Due to various flight cancelations, many individuals were provided credits to compensate for their loss. While the options on where you can travel may be limited at the moment, there is still the option to travel locally. As we approach the one-year pandemic mark, individuals and families will be searching for travel alternatives.

Interest in Road Trips

While international travel will continue to be impacted by COVID-19-especially as new strains of the virus continue to be discovered-Jonathan Mael explains that local travel will become more appealing. Road trips will continue to be popular, as people will be able to safely enjoy breathtaking scenery from the comfort of their vehicles. Also, rather than staying in crowded hotels or resorts, road trips open up a whole new world of possibilities for short-term rentals, campgrounds, and cabin stays. Instead of seeking out tourist attractions in busy urban areas, travelers will likely be drawn to natural attractions.

The Future of Travel

Jonathan Mael believes that international travel will begin to pick up in the latter half of the year. TSA daily passenger volume reached a pandemic high of 1.32 million on January 3rd, 2021. This rebound trend is likely to continue as companies begin to implement strict safety measures to ensure that health remains their top priority.

To accommodate some of the long-term quarantine restrictions in other countries, Jonathan Mael also believes that extended stay vacations will become more commonplace. Unfortunately, as the vaccine roll-out in America has been slow, it is unclear when travel and tourism will return to normal. There is speculation that some countries will require a vaccine to travel to their country. While airlines do not yet require proof of vaccination to fly, experts suggest that may be a solution to get consumers comfortable with flying again.

