Co-Founder and CEO of The Better Meat Co. Paul Shapiro is Spotlighted in DotCom Magazine and Kivo Daily

Paul Shapiro was recently featured in two exclusive interviews, where he discusses how his company continues to drive innovation in the food industry.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Co-founder and CEO of The Better Meat Co. Paul Shapiro was featured in both DotCom Magazine and Kivo Daily, two prominent interview platforms for entrepreneurs.

Having co-founded The Better Meat Co. in 2018, Shapiro and his team have seen extensive growth in the last several years. As a B2B company, his business provides a wide range of plant protein ingredients formulated to blend into various meat products, thereby improving nutrition while allowing food companies to use less animal meat. By enhancing sustainability, the company's goal is to provide cost-effective solutions while reducing the food industry's environmental impact.

In his exclusive interview with Kivo Daily, Shapiro discusses how new methods of food production are changing the food landscape.

"We're on the cutting edge of technological progress" states the CEO of The Better Meat Co., Paul Shapiro. "We're creating new types of ways to feed humanity that have a much smaller footprint on the planet. I'm particularly proud of the innovation that we're creating."

Shapiro also goes on to discuss some of the biggest lessons he has learned during his time as an entrepreneur while outlining various traits that he aspires to cultivate to be successful as a leader.

As a thriving business professional, he looks forward to the opportunities 2021 has to offer.

Those interested in reading the full interviews can do so on DotCom and Kivo Daily.

About Paul Shapiro

Paul Shapiro is the co-founder and CEO of The Better Meat Co. - a sustainable food company based out of Sacramento, California. The company provides clean label, allergen-free plant protein ingredients formulated to blend into a wide range of meat products. Through the use of cutting edge technology, Shapiro and his team aim to help reduce the ecological footprint of the food industry by providing an innovative blend of plant-based products.

Shapiro is also the author of the national bestseller Clean Meat: How Growing Meat Without Animals Will Revolutionize Dinner and the World, a four-time TEDx speaker, and the host of the Business for Good Podcast.

