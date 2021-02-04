EG, an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market, is pleased to announce they have worked with HARNESS Data Intelligence to develop an innovative new tool called 'PDF Instant Upload' which is now integrated into the platform of EG Radius.

This landmark collaboration between two progressive real estate data businesses is driving forward innovation in the sector and demonstrates how technology can be used to transform data sharing and improve the speed at which clients can do business.

EG Radius clients no longer have to manually enter their marketing brochures as PDF Instant Upload enables EG Radius users to drag and drop these assets quickly and easily into the database. Since launching at the end of October 2020, over 1,500 listings have been contributed via PDF Instant Upload across 39 companies, with over 10,500 images and brochures now available.

HARNESS has developed proprietary machine-learning to extract and structure data from PDF documents including investment brochures, landlord agreements, legal documentation, property marketing brochures, tenancy schedules and more. These are instantly converted into Excel or CSV formats which in turn allows a deeper level of data analysis. For EG Radius, this means an automated, standardised data entry of market intelligence which increases the opportunity of sharing intelligence for mutual benefit.

Ben Mein, Founder at HARNESS, said, "This is a significant step forward, not just for our PDFx technology and the wider HARNESS vision, but also the commercial real estate industry as a whole, accelerating the adoption of new tech across businesses through collaboration. We are looking forward to expanding pdf extraction capability in collaboration with EG's extensive client base and reaching a new market with our market-leading technology in property data extraction and transformation."

Michael Marciano, Product Director at EG, said, "Through working with HARNESS we have been able to deliver an incredibly exciting, innovative and cutting-edge piece of product development with PDF Instant Upload. This initiative enables our clients to share data with the EG Radius community in a matter of seconds, instead of the many minutes required when manually entering data or speaking to researchers."

About HARNESS

HARNESS Data Intelligence ("HARNESS") is on a mission to turn unstructured commercial real estate data into actionable insight. Launched in early 2017, HARNESS has created proprietary algorithms and machine-learning technologies that unlock and unify commercial property data that is foundational for automated data intelligence. Its AI-driven platform transforms unstructured data (PDFx) and delivers granular geo-spatial data stitching and enrichment (ADDRESSABLE), primarily for the real estate, insurance, finance and diverse business sectors, enabling better analytics, decision-making and higher returns.

About EG

EG is an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market. EG products and services address the challenges and the data demands of all sectors and industries within UK commercial real estate. We deliver industry-leading events and weekly magazine content, and market leading data products including EG Radius, the only contributory data sharing platform for the UK commercial property market.

