Largest Organic Meal Delivery Service Trifecta Announces Sponsorship of the Celiac Disease Foundation

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Today, Trifecta, the nation's largest organic meal delivery service, is announcing their sponsorship of the Celiac Disease Foundation in order to better support the health and nutrition needs of the celiac community with their gluten-free meal offerings.

Affecting an estimated one in 100 Americans, celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disease that occurs in genetically predisposed individuals where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. Currently, the only treatment for celiac disease is a lifelong adherence to a strict gluten-free diet.

Aiming to improve the lives of those with celiac disease, all of Trifecta's meals are gluten-free and have the highest quality food in the industry. Using organic, gluten, and dairy-free ingredients that are never frozen, and sustainably caught/grass-fed, Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet consumer needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating and Classic Meals. Trifecta also offers an A La Carte section that operates like an online grocery store deli.

"The Trifecta team is thrilled to officially become a Proud Sponsor of the Celiac Disease Foundation, bringing a truly healthy gluten-free option to the three million Americans living with celiac disease," said Greg Connolly, Trifecta's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our mutual relationship will help increase awareness of this serious disease and help more people who need the gluten-free diet for years to come."

"As the number of Americans with celiac disease continues to rise, families and caregivers are in need of convenient, gluten-free food options," said Marilyn G. Geller, the Celiac Disease Foundation's Chief Executive. "For most people with celiac disease, preparing gluten-free meals at home requires a lot of planning which can be overwhelming day in and day out. We value Trifecta's commitment to providing convenient, safe, and nutritious gluten-free meal delivery options for our community."

Eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning, Trifecta delivers directly to the doors of customers in all 50 states every week, making it convenient for those with celiac disease to receive safe, gluten-free meals. Made by professional chefs in a gluten-free kitchen, all of Trifecta's food arrives fresh in a refrigerated case, vacuum sealed and ready to eat.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission - to get America back into shape. Eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states, Trifecta's food is the highest quality in the industry using organic, gluten, and dairy-free ingredients that are never frozen, and sustainably caught/grass-fed. All their food arrives in a refrigerated case, vacuum sealed and ready to eat. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, and Classic Meal, and an A La Carte section that operates like an online grocery store deli. Trifecta is a Title Sponsor of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Expo Weekend, Team USA Weightlifting, The CrossFit Games, a sponsor of the Celiac Disease Foundation and partners with the American Heart Association. Their app "Trifecta" is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items. For more information on Trifecta, visit trifectanutrition.com, download their nutrition app at www.trifectanutrition.com/app and follow them at facebook.com/trifecta meals, @trifecta on Instagram and Twitter, or subscribe to them on YouTube at Trifecta.

About the Celiac Disease Foundation

The Celiac Disease Foundation is the nation's leading patient advocacy organization for celiac disease. Since its founding in 1990, the Celiac Disease Foundation continues to champion many battles: federal funding for celiac disease research and labeling standards for gluten-free foods, widespread patient and provider education, access to mainstream gluten-free products, improved diagnostic tools, and accelerated development of therapeutic treatments and a cure. For more information, visit www.celiac.org.

