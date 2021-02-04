The cell culture protein surface coating market is expected to grow by USD 439.68 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2020-2024

The presence of innovative products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as risk of microbial contamination will hamper the market growth.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Product Landscape

Synthetic protein has been the latest development in the field of protein surface coating market and has garnered significant market demand. Synthetic proteins are manufactured using peptides; hence, they cannot be easily contaminated. The market demand for synthetic protein is likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to its improved attributes, which gives it an edge over other protein sources such as animal-derived, human, and plant proteins.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest cell culture protein surface coating market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cell culture protein surface coatings in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe.

Companies Covered:

Biomedtech Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corp.

BioVision Inc.

Corning Inc.

Greiner AG

Kollodis BioSciences Inc.

Merck KGaA

Neuvitro Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Synthetic protein Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Animal-derived protein Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other proteins Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

