The cell culture protein surface coating market is expected to grow by USD 439.68 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
The presence of innovative products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as risk of microbial contamination will hamper the market growth.
Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Product Landscape
Synthetic protein has been the latest development in the field of protein surface coating market and has garnered significant market demand. Synthetic proteins are manufactured using peptides; hence, they cannot be easily contaminated. The market demand for synthetic protein is likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to its improved attributes, which gives it an edge over other protein sources such as animal-derived, human, and plant proteins.
Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest cell culture protein surface coating market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cell culture protein surface coatings in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Biomedtech Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- BioVision Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Greiner AG
- Kollodis BioSciences Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Neuvitro Corp.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Synthetic protein Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Animal-derived protein Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other proteins Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Biomedtech Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- BioVision Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Greiner AG
- Kollodis BioSciences Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Neuvitro Corp.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
