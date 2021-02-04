Dylan Blyuss Announces Plan to Grow the World Class Sales Agency to $100 Million in Sales by 2022

SAN JUAN, PR / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Dylan Blyuss was born to a middle-class family in 2001. The combination of Dylan's mother's hard work as an English teacher and his father's countless hours at work as a software engineer, truly meant Dylan was on the path to a career as a white collar worker. However, Dylan's ambition and a strong desire for independence taught him key business lessons from an early age. These became Dylan's core beliefs and the foundation upon which he now builds his sales agency empire.

Dylan's outlook on business and entrepreneurship went through significant changes as a teenage entrepreneur. On his first week working as a newspaper courier, Dylan quickly realized that a normal job was not for him. The lack of independence, freedom, and the missing feeling of bringing true value to the marketplace led Dylan in the direction of entrepreneurship.





His sales career initially began at the age of 16, washing windows to make extra cash. Once he added door-to-door sales to his daily responsibilities, though, he realized he needed to bring in additional help. After a few months of focusing his efforts on door-to-door sales, allowing friends to fulfill the window cleaning services, Dylan was bringing in $15,000 a month. That's when he knew he was onto something.

Building his door-to-door sales business, Dylan quickly realized that online education was starting to boom. He also realized that these online educators had nobody to sell their programs or products. That's where Dylan stepped in and offered to build remote sales teams for online coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs.

Today, Dylan and his team are responsible for over $30 million in sales. His next goal is to scale World Class Sales Agency to $100 million in sales, helping to build over 100 remote sales teams for businesses, coaches, entrepreneurs, and consultants. Nevertheless, Dylan doesn't define success in monetary terms.

He says, "People over profits. There's a certain level of happiness when you do it yourself, but there's a whole other level of happiness when you help others make it happen as well." As one of the fastest-growing agencies in the world, World-Class Sales Agency builds remote sales teams for online coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs. Founder Dylan Blyuss explains, "We positioned ourselves to be the thought leaders in the space through consistent content creation, sales value, and client success."

As an industry leader in his field, Dylan is passionate about passing down the lessons he has learned thus far in his career journey in hopes of helping other entrepreneurs achieve success. After all, it was only four short years ago that he found himself in their same shoes. "I started as a solo 'salespreneur' doing door-to-door sales," he remembers. "I was making about $10,000 a month and quickly realized at a young age that in order to double or triple my monthly income, I would need to start a sales team."

While building his door-to-door sales business, Dylan began to recognize the growing trend of online education. At the same time, he recognized that these online coaches and educators were often failing to effectively sell their programs and products. Leveraging his sales expertise to fill this gap in the market, World-Class Sales Agency was born.

Today, Dylan and his team scale sales teams for influencers, coaches, course creators, and business owners. Scaling his own agency at such a fast rate challenged Dylan to design custom client management systems for this wide array of clients. By providing seasoned sales executives for those in the online training space, they are able to effectively increase both leads and sales for each of their clients.

Dylan also provides sales training and consulting, teaching businesses, coaches, and entrepreneurs how to build effective sales systems, get better leads, and ultimately close more deals. From the very first lead to closing thousands of sales, Dylan coaches his clients every step of the way, motivated by the impact he can make on their success.

With over 100 full-time sales executives responsible for over $30 million in sales, World-Class Sales Agency continues to grow exponentially. Looking to the future, Dylan plans to scale the sales agency to $100 million in sales, helping to build over 100 remote sales teams for clients all over the world. He notes, "People over profits. There's a certain level of happiness when you do it yourself, but there's a whole other level of happiness when you help others make it happen as well."

To learn more about Dylan Blyuss or World Class Sales Agency, follow along on Instagram, or you can read more about Dylan Blyuss in Disrupt Magazine.

