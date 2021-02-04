Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay Mining Announces Closing of Private Placement and Board Appointment

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed private placement financing (the "Private Placement") for a total of C$90,000.

The Company has raised total gross proceeds of $90,000 by issuing a total of 1,800,000 units ("Units") of the Company priced at $0.05 per unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.10 until February 4, 2022, subject to acceleration under certain conditions. In the event that the Company receives conditional approval for a listing event on a public stock exchange (the "Listing Event"), the Warrant expiration date will accelerate to the date 30-days subsequent to the news release announcing the Listing Event, provided that the news release announcing the Listing Event is published before the date that is 30 days prior to the warrants' expiry date.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring June 5, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. No finder fees have been paid in conjunction with the private placement. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

Board of Directors Appointment

The Company is also pleased to announce that Lisa Stewart has been appointed to Company's Board of Directors effective February 3, 2021.

Ms. Stewart is a partner at a national Canadian law firm, Bennett Jones LLP, and has over 15 years' experience advising public and private companies on a broad range of matters, including corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, continuous disclosure matters and other regulatory requirements. Ms. Stewart holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on Company's website at www.goldplaymining.ca.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the outcome of exploration results may not be as currently expected, that the listing on a stock exchange may not happen on a timely basis, or at all. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

