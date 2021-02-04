

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.02.2021 / 21:41

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Naeher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 4,476 common shares on behalf of Mr. Naeher to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 30, 2020; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Naeher with respect to the disposal of the common shares. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.66 USD 61142.16 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.66 USD 61142.16 USD

e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-01; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

