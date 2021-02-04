Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle - CEO Coscarella lässt die Bombe platzen!
WKN: A2AM02 ISIN: FR0011191287 
Stuttgart
04.02.21
20:39 Uhr
3,580 Euro
+0,135
+3,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Pharnext Announces Financing of EUR11 Million Through a Capital Raise Subscribed by Existing Shareholders and a Convertible Bonds Issued to European Investors

Pharnext 
Pharnext Announces Financing of EUR11 Million Through a Capital Raise Subscribed by Existing Shareholders and a 
Convertible Bonds Issued to European Investors 
04-Feb-2021 / 22:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Pharnext Announces Financing of EUR11 Million Through a Capital Raise Subscribed by Existing Shareholders and a 
Convertible Bonds Issued to European Investors; European Investors Also Provide Indication of Interest for an 
Additional Amount of up to EUR25 Million in Convertible Bonds 
 
  . EUR6 million capital raise priced at market with warrants subscribed by two existing shareholders, 
  . EUR5 million convertible bonds issued to European investors, 
  . European investors have also provided written indication of strong interest for the potential of additional EUR25 
    million in similar convertible bonds, depending on future market conditions 
PARIS, France, 10:00 p.m. CET, February 4, 2021 - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced 
late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations 
based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY platform, today announced a financing 
of EUR11 million through the combination of a EUR6 million capital raise subscribed by two existing shareholders by way of 
issuance of new ordinary shares (the "New Shares") with one warrant attached (together with the New Shares, the "ABSA") 
and EUR5.0 million of convertible bonds (the "Convertible Bonds") subscribed by European investors, who have expressed 
strong written interest for a potential additional EUR25 million in similar convertible bonds over the next 30 months, 
depending on future market conditions. 
"We are pleased to announce this capital raise which demonstrates the strong continued support of our existing 
shareholders", said David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer.  "This funding will extend our cash runway to advance 
PXT3003 into the pivotal phase III trial in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 1A". 
"We have structured the financing to include a convertible bond in order to manage dilution for existing shareholders 
and still provide funding for Pharnext to get through important near-term milestones, while preserving the flexibility 
to increase the size of the convertible bonds facility later if needed, given the strong interest received from 
European investors", said Peter Collum, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Pharnext. 
This capital raise did not and will not require the publication of a prospectus subject to the approval of the Autorité 
des marchés financiers ("AMF"). 
Use of Proceeds 
The proceeds from the financing will fund operations through several key milestones expected within the first half of 
2021, including the initiation of the pivotal phase III clinical trial for PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 
1A in Q1 2021 as well as top-line data from the interim analysis of our ongoing long-term extension study from the 
first phase III clinical trial for PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 1A. 
Terms of the ABSA 
The ABSA have been issued by the Company's board of directors on February 3, 2021, in accordance with the 19th 
resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting as of July 17^th, 2020 (the "General Meeting"), without shareholders' 
preferential subscription rights, to CB Lux and Lohas, two of the main shareholders of the Company and whose 
representative or person controlling are represented on the Board of Directors. 
The issue price of one ABSA is EUR 3.42, issue premium included (the "Issue Price"), with New Share priced at no discount 
and representing the volume weighted-average price of the Company's shares over the last three trading days (the "3-day 
VWAP").  The Issue Price of an ABSA, including the theoretical value of the warrant attached thereto ("BSA"), 
represents a total 14.74% discount to the 3-day VWAP, consistent with the 19th resolution of the General Meeting. 
Terms of the BSA 
One BSA is attached to each New Share. 
Two BSAs entitle their holder to subscribe to one new ordinary share of the Company, at a price of EUR 4.45 representing 
a 30% premium to the Issue Price. 
The BSAs may be exercised at any time within 60 months of their issuance. In the event all BSAs are exercised a total 
number of 877,193 additional ordinary shares of the Company will be issued, generating total proceeds of approximately 
EUR 3.9 million. 
The theoretical value of each BSA, assuming a volatility of 45% and based on Issue Price, is equal to EUR 0.50 under 
Black & Scholes model, representing a 14.74% discount to the 3-day VWAP. 
The BSAs will be immediately detached from the New Shares upon issuance and will not be listed. 
Terms of the Convertible Bonds 
The issuance of the Convertible Bonds has been approved by the Company's board of directors on February 3, 2021, in 
accordance with the 19th resolution of the General Meeting, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights, to 
Vester Finance and two other European investors. 
The Convertible Bonds were issued at a price equal to 95% of their nominal value. The total nominal amount of the 
Convertible Bonds is EUR 5,473,685 and the net proceeds for the Company EUR 5,00,000.75 after deduction of the 5% discount 
on the nominal value and the commission fees. The Convertible Bonds will bear no interest and will mature on February 
4th, 2024. The Convertible Bonds will be converted into ordinary shares at any time at a subscription price per share 
(the "Conversion Price") equal to the lowest of (i) EUR4.25 and (ii) 93% of a lowest daily VWAP over the 15 trading-day 
period preceding such conversion, providing that the Conversion Price may in no event be lower than the 3-day VWAP 
prior to the conversion date discounted by 30%. 
New shares resulting from the conversion of Convertible Bonds will be fully fungible with existing ordinary shares and 
will enjoy the same rights. 
In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Bonds, the Company has entered into a standstill agreement, which 
restricts the issuance of additional instruments giving access to new shares with a variable subscription price as long 
as any Convertible Bonds are still outstanding and unless the subscribers of such instruments accept to enter into a 
lock up agreement for the duration of the Convertible Bonds. 
The Convertible Bonds will not be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext Growth. The issue 
will not give rise to a prospectus submitted for approval to the AMF. 
The transaction was advised and structured by Vester Finance, which also subscribed for Convertible Bonds. 
Potential additional EUR25 million in similar Convertible Bonds 
The Convertible Bonds subscribers have provided written indication of strong interest for a potential additional EUR25 
million in similar convertible bonds over the next 30 months, upon terms to be mutually agreed, depending on future 
market conditions, including liquidity factors, but not-milestones based. 
The Company's shareholding structure after the Capital Raise and the Convertible Bonds 
Following the issuance of the ABSA, the Company's total share capital will be EUR 213,986.82 composed of 21,398,682 
ordinary shares with a par value of EUR0.01, representing 108.93% of the total current share capital of the Company. 
Lohas S.à.r.l, a company controlled by Mr. Pierre Bastid, himself a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, 
and CB LUX S.à.r.l, a company represented by Mr. Alexandre Berda, himself a member of the Board of Directors of the 
Company, holding respectively 12.02% and 21.09% of Pharnext's share capital prior to the Capital Raise, have subscribed 
the Capital Raise for an aggregate amount of EUR 6,000,000. Following completion of the Capital Raise, they will own 
14.45% and 24.14% respectively of the share capital of the Company. 
On an illustrative basis, a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital (on a non-diluted basis) before the 
Capital Raise will hold: 
  . 0.92% of the Company's shares after the Capital Raise; and 
  . 0.88% of the Company's shares after the Capital Raise and the exercise of the BSA; and 
  . 0.81% of the Company's shares after the Capital Raise, the exercise of the BSA and the conversion of all of the EUR 
    5,473,685 Convertible Bonds on the Conversion Price by using the lowest of the last 15 daily VWAP as of today of 
    EUR3.06, resulting in the illustrative issuance of 1,919,727 shares 
                                                                  After the 
                                                   After the      Capital Raise 
                                                   Capital Raise  and the 
               Before Capital After Capital Raise  and the        exercise of the 
               Raise                               exercise of    BSA and the 
                                                   the BSA        conversion of 
                                                                  the Convertible 
                                                                  Bonds 
Shareholders   Number Percent Number of   Percent  Number Percent Number  Percent 
               of     of      shares      of share of     of      of      of 
               shares share               capital  shares share   shares  share 
                      capital                             capital         capital 
CB Lux         4 142  21.09%  5 165 913   24.14%   5 677  25.49%  5 677   23.47% 
               521                                 609            609 
Tasly          2 396  12.20%  2 396 220   11.20%   2 396  10.76%  2 396   9.90% 
(Hong-Kong)    220                                 220            220 
Pharmaceutical 
Ltd

