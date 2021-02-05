The wellness tourism market is expected to grow by USD 315.47 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The growth in personal wellness awareness is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increasing competition and hoaxes will hamper growth.
Wellness Tourism Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the domestic segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased preference for affordable facilities in close proximity rather than long-distance retreats in a different country. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Wellness Tourism Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the availability of spa treatments, anti-aging treatments, and the prevalence of a large fitness-conscious population are driving the market growth in the region.
The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and MEA.
