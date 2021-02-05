The e-learning market in the US is expected to grow by USD 21.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The evolved learning and education landscape is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from MOOCs will hamper growth.

E-Learning Market in the US: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the content segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

E-Learning Market in the US: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the maximum demand came from the higher education segment in 2019. Factors such as the availability of high-quality content, increasing concern about student debt, the cost-effectiveness of e-learning, and the limited availability of seats are driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Content Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

D2L Corp.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley Sons Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

RELX Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

