The e-learning market in the US is expected to grow by USD 21.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
The evolved learning and education landscape is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from MOOCs will hamper growth.
E-Learning Market in the US: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the content segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
E-Learning Market in the US: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the maximum demand came from the higher education segment in 2019. Factors such as the availability of high-quality content, increasing concern about student debt, the cost-effectiveness of e-learning, and the limited availability of seats are driving the growth of the segment.
Companies Covered:
- Adobe Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley Sons Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- RELX Plc
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
- COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Content Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corporate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
