

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) said that it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of US$5 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes.



The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021.



The company said it intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes, excluding the Sustainability Notes, for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs, repayment of offshore debt and potential acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses.



The company plans to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Sustainability Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing eligible projects.



