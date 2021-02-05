Anzeige
Freitag, 05.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle - CEO Coscarella lässt die Bombe platzen!
WKN: A0LCUK ISIN: CH0027148649 
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements


Pratteln, Switzerland, February 5, 2021 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 1,600,000 treasury shares. The number of shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased to 21,029,696 shares.

On February 4, 2021, 1,600,000 shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these shares for purposes of its financing arrangements. The new shares will be listed as per February 9, 2021.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.comor
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

  • 2021 02 05_CapIncreaseFinancings_e_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8464b1eb-7696-4728-94a4-c39f5cff09df)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
