The feminine hygiene products market is expected to grow by USD 7.11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006210/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The aggressive marketing by vendors is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/feminine-hygiene-products-market-industry-analysis
Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the sanitary napkins segment. The segment is driven by initiatives undertaken by governments across the world to increase awareness about personal hygiene among women. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for feminine hygiene products in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Intimate Wash Market Global intimate wash market is segmented by distribution channels (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market Global ostomy care accessories market is segmented by end-user (home care settings and healthcare settings) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Corman Spa
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.
- Ontex Group NV
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sanitary napkins Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tampons Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pantyliners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Menstrual cups Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Feminine hygiene wash Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Corman Spa
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.
- Ontex Group NV
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006210/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/