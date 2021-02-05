

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French concessions and construction company Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2020 consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent was 1.24 billion euros, down 62 percent from last year's 3.26 billion euros.



Earnings per share amounted to 2.20 euros, lower than 5.82 euros in 2019.



Recurring operating income declined to 2.51 billion euros from 5.7 billion euros a year ago.



VINCI's consolidated revenue amounted to 43.23 billion euros in 2020, down 10 percent from prior year's 48.05 billion euros.



Order intake grew 4 percent to 43.5 billion euros, and order book climbed 16 percent to 42.4 billion euros.



Further, the company proposed a dividend for 2020 of 2.04 euros per share, same as last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects contracting business to achieve growth in business levels and earnings.



Trend in Concessions depends on developments in the pandemic situation and the potential restrictions that may result.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VINCI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de