American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Is COVID-19 Changing How Self-Directed IRA Investors Save for Retirement?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way investors approach retirement? That is the subject of a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm out of Asheville, NC. The post sought to examine how Self-Directed IRA investors may have changed perceptions, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not difficult to see that many investors may have shifted perspectives after this unprecedented event. When the stock market crashed in early 2020, many people who had stocks in a retirement portfolio were justifiably worried about future retirement prospects.

The post looked at some distinct trends that may follow whether investors are changing behaviors. One of the most important trends was the trend of seeking out diversification. Linking to an article in Seeking Alpha, the post noted that "in the wake of COVID, which showed just how quickly the stock market can change and potentially rattled investors, it's clear that some investors may see the need for diversification."

This means investors who want diversification beyond the stock market have to turn to other asset classes, such as precious metals and real estate, to avoid the kind of vulnerability that comes with putting every retirement egg in the same basket.

"With this post, we wanted to point out that there are many different approaches to investing," said Jim Hitt. "And we wanted to track how many investors might be changing their thinking in the wake of this pandemic-and even as the pandemic is going. It's important for investors to understand these trends and have a look at the broader market."

According to Jim Hitt, many investors like Self-Directed IRAs for the diversification possible through directing one's own IRA.

