DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 04/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 24.549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 109550 CODE: PRUK =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 92991 EQS News ID: 1166138 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)