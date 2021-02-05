

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - According to preliminary calculations by the SMA Managing Board, SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a specialist in photovoltaic system technology, reported Friday that its fiscal 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was positive at 72 million euros, compared to positive at 34 million euros last year.



Sales for the year increased to 1.03 billion euros from prior year's 915.1 million euros, and came within the Managing Board's guidance of between 1.0 billion euros and 1.10 billion euros, despite the coronavirus pandemic.



The company sold inverters with a cumulative output of 14.4 GW in 2020, compared to last year's 11.4 GW.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company anticipates EBITDA of between 75 million euros and 95 million euros, and sales of between 1.075 billion euros and 1.175 billion euros.



