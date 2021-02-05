

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech retail sales rose in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, after a 4.5 percent fall in November.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 3.7 percent annually in December, after 6.2 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a 1.3 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade grew a seasonally adjusted 8.3 percent in January.



Sales of food fell 0.2 percent, while sales of non-food goods grew 17.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 0.8 percent.



In 2020, retail sales declined an unadjusted 0.6 percent.



