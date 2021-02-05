Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 04-February-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.97p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.98p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---