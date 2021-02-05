

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $333.7 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $320.7 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $440.7 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $2.09 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $440.7 Mln. vs. $478.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.11 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.06 -Revenue (Q4): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

