

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production rose for the third month in a row in December, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Industrial production gained a calendar-adjusted 5.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.2 percent rise in November.



The overall private sector output fell 1.5 percent yearly in December, following a 0.9 percent decrease in the previous month.



The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from chemical and pharmaceutical industry, by 46.0 percent year-on-year in December.



Services output fell 3.0 percent annually in December.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.4 percent in December, after a 1.3 percent rise in the prior month.



The total private sector output declined 0.5 percent from the previous month.



Manufacturing output grew 1.5 percent monthly in December, after a 1.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders rose 8.2 annually in December.



Orders received from the domestic market decreased 2.8 percent in December, while those from foreign markets rose 17.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in December.



Another data from Statistics Sweden showed that the household consumption fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent monthly in December.



On an annual basis, household consumption declined 6.3 percent in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

