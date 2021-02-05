

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices declined unexpected in January, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index decreased 0.16 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.06 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.04 percent rise.



Nanny and nursing cost, and entertainment cost declined by 21.29 percent and 4.41 percent, respectively, the agency said.



Prices of fuels and lubricants fell 10.17 percent and prices for fuels declined 10.34 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for vegetables grew 26.89 percent yearly in January and transportation cost gained 6.85 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.07 percent annually in January and rose 0.09 percent from the previous month.



Separate data showed that the wholesale prices declined 2.86 percent annually in January, following a 5.04 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.62 percent in January.



