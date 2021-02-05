Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.02.2021 | 13:31
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
05-Feb-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/02/2021) of GBP179.30m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/02/2021) of GBP179.30m 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/02/2021 was: 
                                                                                Number of 
                                                                                shares in 
                                                                                   issue: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited               2,377.93p    7,540,321 
current period revenue* 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period          2,374.90p 
revenue* 
Ordinary share price                                               2,150.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                                          (9.59%) 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 04/02/ 
2021 
              Name of company                                                                  % of 
                                                                                          portfolio 
            1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p                                                          18.61 
            2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p                                          11.64 
            3 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p                                                     10.88 
            4 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p                                                8.84 
            5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p                                                               8.32 
            6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p                                   8.25 
            7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p                                               7.30 
            8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p                                                   6.11 
            9 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p                                                            2.58 
           10 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p                                                           2.56 
           11 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p                                                     2.32 
           12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p                                                             2.13 
           13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p                                       1.79 
           14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p                                                       1.44 
           15 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5                                                 1.41 
           16 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p                                                  1.21 
           17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p                                                        0.88 
           18 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p                                                  0.80 
           19 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p                                               0.72 
           20 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p                                                 0.54 
           21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd                                             0.46 
           22 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred                                    0.39 
           23 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p                                                      0.35 
           24 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p                                                       0.31 
           25 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p                                                   0.13 
           26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p                                                      0.04 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007392078 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           RIII 
Sequence No.:   93055 
EQS News ID:    1166274 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.