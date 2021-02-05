DJ SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/02/2021) of GBP53.66m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/02/2021) of GBP37.28m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/02/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 178.78p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 178.78p revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 04/02/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 93054 EQS News ID: 1166273 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

