Freitag, 05.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A0JK0D ISIN: GB00B104RS51 
Frankfurt
05.02.21
08:08 Uhr
5,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks | City of London Investment Group Management Presentation

Hardman & Co Research 
05-Feb-2021 
Hardman Talks | City of London Investment Group 
Management Presentation 
A webinar presentation will be given by the City of London Investment Group management team on Thursday 18 February 
2021 at 4pm. 
 
The webinar is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: 
https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-DU2/join-our-webinar 
 
This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and 
progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in 
the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when 
registering or during the event. 
 
A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those could not 
attend the live presentation. 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest on our website here. 
The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our 
corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place 
London 
 
EC2R 8AE 
www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1166263 05-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
