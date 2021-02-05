On the morning of February 4, the press conference themed "Foreseeing the Future in Longhua, Shenzhen" was held in Shenzhen Citizen Center. Longhua District will launch the all-round future city scene experiment, make every effort to build a future city development experimental field and ideal society showcase window, and take the lead in exploring the system and path to adapt to the future development of high-density urban areas.

This year is the opening year of the 14th Five-Year Plan. On the new starting point, Longhua District is launching the all-round future city scene experiment, which is another important innovation to build Shenzhen into a socialism pilot demonstration area and global benchmark city.

Longhua District will promote the application and integration of future city scenes in a comprehensive and systematic manner based on the following "five strategic positioning": firstly, it will focus on the positioning of a leading area with high-quality development and build a new scene of digital economic empowerment; secondly, it will focus on the positioning of law-based demonstration city and build a new scene of advanced grassroots rule of law; thirdly, it will focus on the positioning of an urban civilization model and build a new scene of digital culture and innovation; fourthly, it will focus on the positioning of a benchmark for people's livelihood and happiness and build a new scene of intelligent public service; fifthly, it will focus on the positioning of a pioneer for sustainable development and build a new scene of integration of "ecology, production and living".

Longhua District has announced a global launch of its eight themed clusters of application scenes for the experimental scenes of the future city: the overall "smart" governance scene of the North Station International Business District, the public life scene of the Heron Lake Central City, the future industrial innovation scene of the Jiulongshan Digital City, the future ecological scene of the Guanlan River Basin, the future traffic scene of Longhua Avenue, the digital fashion scene in the Dalang Fashion Town, the talent service scene in the Talent District, and the digital culture scene in the Guanlan Culture Town.

Lei Weihua, Chief Executive of Longhua District, indicated that Longhua will carry out the all-round future city scene experiment with stronger confidence and greater determination, and also sincerely invite all entrepreneurs and friends to actively participate in and make contributions to the building of the "twin districts" and the implementation of comprehensive reform pilot in Shenzhen.

