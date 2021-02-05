Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games' Financial Statements Bulletin 2020

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 5, 2021 AT 2:45 p.m EET
Next Games' Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2020 will be published on Friday February 19, 2021 at 08:00 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available athttp://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/
We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference in English. Next Games' 2020 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.
The English audiocast starts on February 19, 2021 at 10:00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2020-q4-resultsor by phone.
Phone conference details:
Dial in by calling your location's phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 16004066#
Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
The audiocast recording will be available atwww.nextgames.com/reportson the same day.
