WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 
Frankfurt
05.02.21
08:01 Uhr
2,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
05.02.2021 | 13:53
Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games' Financial Statements Bulletin 2020

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 5, 2021 AT 2:45 p.m EET

Next Games' Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2020 will be published on Friday February 19, 2021 at 08:00 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available athttp://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference in English. Next Games' 2020 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English audiocast starts on February 19, 2021 at 10:00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2020-q4-resultsor by phone.


Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location's phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 16004066#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

The audiocast recording will be available atwww.nextgames.com/reportson the same day.


Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358


About Next Games
Next Games.


