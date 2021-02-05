Anzeige
Freitag, 05.02.2021
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 
Frankfurt
05.02.21
08:05 Uhr
9,820 Euro
+0,030
+0,31 %
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Key information relating to cash dividend

Dividend amount: NOK 4.40

Based on the Ministry of Finance's recommendation

  • NOK 1.30 to be paid out in April
  • The board of directors is authorized to pay up NOK 3.30 in the 4th quarter if conditions permit

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 25 March 2021

Ex-date: 26 March 2021

Record date: 29 March 2021

Payment date: 7 April 2021

Date of approval: 25 March 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


