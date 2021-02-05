Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Key information relating to cash dividend

Dividend amount: NOK 4.40



Based on the Ministry of Finance's recommendation

NOK 1.30 to be paid out in April

The board of directors is authorized to pay up NOK 3.30 in the 4th quarter if conditions permit





Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 25 March 2021

Ex-date: 26 March 2021

Record date: 29 March 2021

Payment date: 7 April 2021

Date of approval: 25 March 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act