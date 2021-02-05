NeoPhotonics Corp Capitalizing on Demand for 5G BandwidthNeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) is a wonderful semiconductor stock that has been taking full advantage of the explosion in demand for increased bandwidth.NeoPhotonics stock has been enjoying industry tailwinds, with strong demand for the company's products being driven by the COVID-19-related growth in Internet traffic from people working.

