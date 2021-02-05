Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the Launch of its Internal Marketing Division

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH), is launching an internal marketing division which has prepared a detailed and comprehensive marketing strategy for its anticipated product launch under the company's Health Division. This marketing division will also be utilized to promote and advertise all additional products and services the company will be representing in each of its divisions, and projects under Golden Triangle Ventures.

Management of Golden Triangle Ventures is working towards transitioning each of the three company divisions into sales and profitability. The internal division was created for the sole purpose of marketing the numerous products, services, and events under Golden Triangle Ventures which are anticipated to launch in 2021. Management has detailed a multi-level strategy which will initially be implemented on the company Health Division's retail product line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products, as well the services offered by the company. The product line is market ready and sales will being upon the finalization of payment processing into the new Global Health Services Online Portal (www.GTVHealth.com).

Golden Triangle Ventures has acquired a large amount of data which consists of nearly every store in the United States which sells CBD and Hemp Derived products. In addition, the company has also acquired a large list of cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, licensed hemp farms, electronic music bloggers & magazines which the marketing division will be utilizing for each of the internal programs implemented. Management is actively working on acquiring additional data to expand its current reach for the benefit of each division and project under Golden Triangle Ventures.

The company's marketing strategy consists of a multi-level approach to present the appropriate sales and promotional material through a variety of different channels. For example, the marketing team will be implementing a strong email campaign to all potential customers as well as individuals that leave products in the online portal shopping cart. Furthermore, email campaigns will be utilized to offer all promotions to new and existing customers along with corporate updates to its affiliates and team members. The marketing team will also utilize physical mail marketing which will send all potential customers a brochure of the company's products, services, and the offered proposal to represent or purchase the company products. A digital marketing campaign will be implemented through paid advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The company has experts that work internally for Golden Triangle Ventures which facilitate and manage each digital advertisement produced to ensure the campaigns are optimized to achieve the maximum potential outcome at every channel.

Furthermore, the company intends to engage a street team in every state that will make physical introductions and generate sales to businesses across the country that may want to carry these represented products. The marketing team will also be engaging social media influencers that will represent and market the company product line to the individuals that follow them. Additionally, management has detailed a highly incentivized, multi-tiered affiliate marketing program where a sales representative can bring on many additional sales representatives under them in which they can collectively benefit from the success of any sales transacted in their network. This affiliate program would be comprised to two levels to ensure a quality and successful program is implemented for the benefit of each company representative.

The marketing team has also created a full roadmap on how to implement and market the products and services offered to online stores, as well as big-box retail outlets. Management has put together a strong team of professionals who are prepared and ready to begin pushing towards each marketing avenue involved. Moreover, the marketing team has prepared all the back-end management tasks needed to accomplish on each marketing avenue and the company is anticipating its first marketing project to launch in the very near future.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "Having the ability to market all of our products and services internally was highly important in our overall plan. Our team has dedicated an unbelievable amount of time towards making this division a reality and we all work together daily on each goal this company has. Our strategy goes much deeper than this release can ever explain but we are all very excited to launch the next arm of our company, marketing each of our three divisions."

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Health Division. The Board of Directors have elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Health division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the industrial hemp/CBD space, and management is in the process of building an extensive online portal which will support all of the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one stop shop for all of the company products and services. The company is now finalizing the integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. In addition, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets and projects with many impressive additions to its senior team involved.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors have elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. The company started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music events in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life and in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to well heads for large-scale agricultural projects or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. All company in house testing yields evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing and marketing plans for commercializing this technology.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website,www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

