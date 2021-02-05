First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of half-year report after deadline

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Hypefactors A/S disclosed the half-year report after the deadline. A resume of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements 2021 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, section 6. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838581