Managing Director for Fatemah Nurseries Zain Andani Announces Expansion Plans

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Zain Andani, the managing director for Fatemah Nurseries, a successful nursery school based in London, England, is excited to announce expansion plans for the company are underway.

Andani is responsible for the financial side of the business, as well as the expansion of it. Fatemah Nurseries was founded by Zain Andani's parents over 30 years ago. They had decided that it is time to expand the business by opening a new nursery school.

Zain Andani graduated from Portsmouth University with a first-class Honors degree in International Finance and Banking. Through this degree, Andani gained experience in areas such as financial advisory, commercial law, economics, and accountancy. However, after graduating, Andani decided he wanted to help his parents' business prosper and to build their legacy beyond what it already was. That is where the expansion plans for Fatemah Nurseries comes in.

Currently, Fatemah Nurseries operates a successful preschool in Streatham, London, in the United Kingdom. However, managing director Zain Andani has recently acquired a property to be converted into Fatemah Nurseries' new nursery school.

The new Fatemah Nurseries nursery school is likely to be similar in style to the original location in Streatham. The original location can accommodate children from birth until eight years old, with rooms separated based on age. There are nursery rooms, a baby room, a toddler room, a preschool room, and a breakfast and after school club. This ensures that each child's needs are met.

Zain Andani is both excited and optimistic about continuing to grow the business his parents built.

About Zain Andani

Zain Andani is a businessman and entrepreneur with a background in international finance and banking. He currently serves as the managing director of Fatemah Nurseries. Andani also manages Fatemah Nurseries' two sister companies alongside his father, Fatemah Properties LTD and Fatemah Investments LTD. These companies purchase assets, make investments, and aid in expansion processes. Andani currently resides in London, United Kingdom. In his spare time, Andani is a philanthropist who is very active in volunteering and charity working, helping his local community and other communities across the United Kingdom.

