

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for January and trade data for December are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro, it held steady against the pound and the franc. Against the yen, it rose.



The greenback was worth 1.1985 against the euro, 1.3691 against the pound, 105.74 against the yen and 0.9034 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



