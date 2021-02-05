Cartelux has announced the appointment of Hervé Genin to the newly created role of General Manager EMEA as the ad tech innovator rolls out programs for multiple clients across the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005326/en/

Hervé Genin, General Manager EMEA at Cartelux (Photo: Business Wire)

Hervé will focus on scaling Cartelux adoption by the world's most innovative brands across EMEA. He will also draw on his deep experience across multiple categories to influence new product development of bespoke Cartelux solutions for clients. Given the importance of the EMEA region and his considerable experience expertise, Hervé will also join the Cartelux Global Leadership Council.

An EMEA expert veteran with 20 years' experience, Hervé has held various sales marketing leadership positions across some of the world's most recognised brands including Nissan Ford. He joins Cartelux from Nissan where he led Brand Communication Strategy across Europe.

"Hervé is a highly respected industry leader and it is an honour to be working with him as we roll out global programs for the world's most innovative brands across auto, property, cpg finance and many other categories," said Cartelux Founder and CEO, Josh Williams.

Commenting on his appointment, Hervé said: "Cartelux is by far the most seamless and innovative marketing tool for local area marketing I have seen in various industries from an end user perspective. I'm delighted to be joining Cartelux and, by leveraging the power of Cartelux, accelerating EMEA brands' local digital customer experience transformation with speed, agility, cost efficiency and brand compliance."

About Cartelux

"Cartelux is on a mission to deliver globally scalable video to the world's most innovative brands".

www.cartelux.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005326/en/

Contacts:

For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Ellie Williams: +61 (0)409 533337 info@cartelux.com