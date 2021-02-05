Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has signed a diamond drill contract for its Mascarene Property located in southwest New Brunswick. The Mascarene Property, which covers an area of approximately 2,080 hectares, is located approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the town of Saint George. Access is excellent with paved provincial roads both transecting and within close proximity of the property.

The drill program, a minimum 600 metres with at least 3 holes planned, will be conducted by Rally Drilling Services, is planned for the east region of the property, testing within a broad magnetic high trend.

A 2001 government airborne magnetic survey identified magnetic high anomalies within the Mascarene Property including a broad northeast trending zone of magnetic high anomalies which extends through the east region of the property. Gold, copper, nickel and cobalt mineralization is reported locally within this magnetic trend including two mineral occurrences, Oliver Cameron and Wheal Louisiana, with historic workings and within a small quarry referred to as the North Pit.

David Martin, VP Exploration, stated: "The magnetic anomalies are targets for mafic intrusive hosted copper-nickel-cobalt deposits. Reported shallow vein-type mineralization at historic workings over or near magnetic anomalies may be indicative of deeper mafic intrusive hosted copper-cobalt-nickel mineralized bodies."

Historic rock samples from the area of the North Pit are reported up to 0.45% copper, up to 0.31% cobalt and up to 0.30% nickel. Some historic samples from this pit are also reported to be anomalous for gold.

Some rock samples collected by Great Atlantic during 2020 in the area of the planned drilling returned anomalous values for copper and gold. Assays are pending for rock samples collected during the company's December 2020 trenching program in this area. Management cautions that historic data for the North Pit have not been verified by a qualified person.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

