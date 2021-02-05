Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR) is the new name of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust, reflecting an official change in mandate in late 2020 that codified an established shift towards renewable energy stocks in recent years. The partial rollover of the 2020 zero-dividend preference shares (ZDPs) has resulted in a smaller pool of total assets, but the trust retains a geared strategy and has benefited from this as its newer holdings in renewable energy stocks - many of them bought in the coronavirus-driven global equity market sell-off of Q120 - have performed strongly, leading to total returns for 2020 of c 30%. PMGR is arguably unique among UK investment companies for its broad global focus on renewable energy securities, aiming for both income (current yield c 5.5%) and capital growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...