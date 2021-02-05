Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 January 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Everbright Intl. 5.1% Drax Group 4.9% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.8% New Energy Solar 4.7% National Grid 4.7% SSE 4.6% RWE 4.3% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.3% China Suntien Green Energy 4.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.2% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.0% Pinnacle Renewable Energy 4.0% TransAlta Renewables 3.9% Fortum 3.8% China Longyuan Power Group 3.6% Clearway Energy A Class 3.1% OPG Power Ventures 3.0% Acciona 2.9% Ocean Sun 2.5% Northland Power 2.3%

At close of business on 29 January 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 29.0% Renewable energy developers 21.0% Renewable focused utilities 14.3% Biomass generation and production 10.1% Waste to energy 5.1% Energy storage 4.8% Renewable technology and service 4.9% Electricity networks 4.7% Liquidation portfolio 3.0% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 0.8% Carbon markets 0.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7% 100.0%