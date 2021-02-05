Anzeige
Freitag, 05.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
05.02.2021 | 16:22
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 5

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 January 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Everbright Intl.5.1%
Drax Group4.9%
Algonquin Power & Utilities4.8%
New Energy Solar4.7%
National Grid4.7%
SSE4.6%
RWE4.3%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.3%
China Suntien Green Energy4.2%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.2%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc4.0%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy4.0%
TransAlta Renewables3.9%
Fortum3.8%
China Longyuan Power Group3.6%
Clearway Energy A Class3.1%
OPG Power Ventures3.0%
Acciona2.9%
Ocean Sun2.5%
Northland Power2.3%

At close of business on 29 January 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds29.0%
Renewable energy developers21.0%
Renewable focused utilities14.3%
Biomass generation and production10.1%
Waste to energy5.1%
Energy storage4.8%
Renewable technology and service4.9%
Electricity networks4.7%
Liquidation portfolio3.0%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency0.8%
Carbon markets0.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.2%
United Kingdom22.3%
Global15.0%
Europe (ex UK)17.3%
China14.2%
India3.0%
Latin America2.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100.0%
© 2021 PR Newswire
