DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE

Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.02.2021 / 17:00

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: AUTO1 Group SE Street: Bergmannstraße 72 Postal code: 10961 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Despoina Zinonos

Date of birth: 16 Jul 1974

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

OUR993 S.à r.l.

OUR993 XIII S.à r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 03 Feb 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 13.97 % 0.00 % 13.97 % 199433940 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2LQ884 0 27853750 0.00 % 13.97 % Total 27853750 13.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Despoina Zinonos % % % Galileo (PTC) Limited % % % Cardew Services Limited % % % DST Global Advisors Limited % % % DST Managers Limited % % % DST Global IV, L.P. % % % DarkSky Nominees Limited % % % OUR993 S.à r.l. 9.35 % % 9.35 % - % % % Despoina Zinonos % % % Galileo (PTC) Limited % % % Cardew Services Limited % % % DST Global Advisors Limited % % % DST Managers Limited % % % DST Investments XIII, L.P. % % % DarkSky XIII Nominees Limited % % % OUR993 XIII S.à r.l. 3.12 % % % - % % % Despoina Zinonos % % % Galileo (PTC) Limited % % % Cardew Services Limited % % % DST Global Advisors Limited % % % DST Managers Limited % % % DST Global IV Co-Invest, L.P. % % % DarkSky IVCI Nominees Limited % % % OUR356 S.à r.l. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

05 Feb 2021

