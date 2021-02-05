The "Warming Cabinet Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Warming Cabinet Market accounted for $1.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as an increasing number of surgeries, a growing hospital admission rate due to COVID-19, and rising prevalence of chronic wounds across the globe are anticipated to fuel the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for home care services is likely to hamper the profit boundaries of the market.

Warming cabinets help in minimizing contamination and infection levels in blankets and fluids, which lowers the risk of contracting HAIs. Warming cabinets offer an instant LED readout, efficient heating, individual compartment control, and higher durability and quality. Furthermore, these warming cabinets have antimicrobial controls owing to which it warms and protects the blanket from bacterial infection, thereby increasing patient comfort.

Based on the End-user, the hospital segment is likely to have a huge demand due to a rise in the number of hospitalizations worldwide and an increase in the adoption of technologically advanced products in a hospital which is leading to an increase in the number of patients availing treatments in hospitals. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries may increase the number of hospitals owing to which demand for warming cabinets is also expected to increase in the forecast period.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to favourable reimbursement and regulatory policies in the healthcare sector, rapid technological advancements, and the presence of major medical device companies.

Companies Mentioned

Barkey

Blickman, Inc.

CME Corp.

Continental Metal Products, Inc.

Enthermics, Inc.

Future Health Concepts, Inc.

Getinge AB

Kanmed AB

MAC Medical, Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Pedigo Products

Skytron, LLC

STERIS PLC

Surgmed

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19

4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Global Warming Cabinet Market, By Inches

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Less Than 24 Inch

5.3 24 Inch

5.4 30 Inch

5.5 More Than 30 Inch

6 Global Warming Cabinet Market, By Cubic Foot

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 5 Cu Ft (Small)

6.3 Up to 7.5 Cu Ft (Mid-size)

6.4 More Than 7.5 Cu Ft (Large)

7 Global Warming Cabinet Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Combination Freestanding

7.3 Wall Mounted

8 Global Warming Cabinet Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Multiple Cavity

8.3 Single Cavity

8.3.1 Blanket

8.3.2 Fluid

8.3.3 Combo

8.4 Stationary

8.5 Mobile

9 Global Warming Cabinet Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Veterinary Offices

9.3 Medical Facilities

10 Global Warming Cabinet Market, By End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Clinic

10.3 Hospital

10.4 Lab

11 Global Warming Cabinet Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East Africa

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

