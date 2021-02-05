The "Warming Cabinet Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Warming Cabinet Market accounted for $1.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as an increasing number of surgeries, a growing hospital admission rate due to COVID-19, and rising prevalence of chronic wounds across the globe are anticipated to fuel the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for home care services is likely to hamper the profit boundaries of the market.
Warming cabinets help in minimizing contamination and infection levels in blankets and fluids, which lowers the risk of contracting HAIs. Warming cabinets offer an instant LED readout, efficient heating, individual compartment control, and higher durability and quality. Furthermore, these warming cabinets have antimicrobial controls owing to which it warms and protects the blanket from bacterial infection, thereby increasing patient comfort.
Based on the End-user, the hospital segment is likely to have a huge demand due to a rise in the number of hospitalizations worldwide and an increase in the adoption of technologically advanced products in a hospital which is leading to an increase in the number of patients availing treatments in hospitals. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries may increase the number of hospitals owing to which demand for warming cabinets is also expected to increase in the forecast period.
By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to favourable reimbursement and regulatory policies in the healthcare sector, rapid technological advancements, and the presence of major medical device companies.
